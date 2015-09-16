PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 31
March 31 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama told a meeting of business leaders that he expects the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank during its upcoming budget negotiations, saying the measure would win sufficient votes in both chambers.
Obama, speaking to the Business Roundtable, said it was "mind-boggling" that Congress did not re-authorize the bank a year ago. He also said he was concerned by General Electric's recent announcement that it plans to shift up to 500 manufacturing jobs to Europe and China because it can no longer access Ex-Im financing. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK, March 31 Panera Bread Co on Friday will begin to roll out new labeling of added sugars and calories in sodas and other self-serve fountain beverages, the first such move by a U.S. restaurant chain as food companies face rising demand from consumers to cut back on their use of the sweetener.