WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama told a meeting of business leaders that he expects the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank during its upcoming budget negotiations, saying the measure would win sufficient votes in both chambers.

Obama, speaking to the Business Roundtable, said it was "mind-boggling" that Congress did not re-authorize the bank a year ago. He also said he was concerned by General Electric's recent announcement that it plans to shift up to 500 manufacturing jobs to Europe and China because it can no longer access Ex-Im financing. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)