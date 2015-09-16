(New throughout, adds comments from Obama and lawmakers)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama urged
the U.S. Congress on Wednesday to avoid a government shutdown
starting Oct. 1, as Republican leaders in the House of
Representatives struggled to find a way to get enough votes to
pass a funding bill.
Efforts were complicated by some conservatives who want to
punish the women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood and
attach language denying any federal funds to the group as part
of a broader bill keeping the government running beyond Sept.
30.
The group faces allegations, which it denies, that it
improperly sold fetal tissue from abortions.
"Democrats are ready to sit down and negotiate with
Republicans right now...but it should be over legitimate
questions of spending and revenue, not unrelated ideological
issues," Obama told the Business Roundtable.
With only a handful of congressional work days remaining,
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner is in a tight
spot, similar to one that resulted in a 17-day government
shutdown in October, 2013. Then, a group of conservatives,
trying to kill Obama's landmark healthcare law, hung up an
emergency spending bill.
Now, the issue is Planned Parenthood, which gets over $500
million a year in federal money, although none of it for
abortions.
If Boehner endorses a spending bill without funding for
Planned Parenthood, he could push the government into shutdown
because Obama and his fellow Democrats oppose the prohibition.
Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been
trying to avoid such a showdown, fearing voters will blame them
and their fellow Republicans for another round of Washington
chaos.
McConnell told reporters: "We're not going to engage in
exercises in futility," adding, "We know the president will not
sign such a bill."
Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who was a House
member during the 2013 government shutdown, told Reuters she
would do "everything I can in my power" to avoid a repeat of
that episode, which she called "a total disservice and misery."
She said constituents were calling her office during the
shutdown to ask why veterans' benefits had not been mailed.
If Boehner snubs fellow conservatives and advances a funding
bill without controversial riders, he would have to rely on
House Democrats for some of the votes needed for passage.
That could spark a rebellion among House conservatives, who
for years have flirted with dumping Boehner as speaker.
Boehner, as recently as last week, has insisted he has
"broad" support for continuing as speaker.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Mohammad Zargham and David Gregorio)