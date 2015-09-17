(Adds Mulvaney on Boehner's future)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
urged Congress on Wednesday to avoid shutting down the
government starting on Oct. 1, as Republicans in the House of
Representatives struggled to get enough votes to pass a bill to
fund it.
Some conservatives want to punish women's healthcare
provider Planned Parenthood by denying the group federal funds.
Their efforts to attach it to a broader funding bill are
complicating a bid to keep the government running.
Conservative Republicans are watching how the battle plays
out. Some said it could help determine whether Speaker John
Boehner, the top Republican in the House of Representatives,
retains his job.
"We're having a discussion now about the future leadership
of the party," Representative Mick Mulvaney told reporters.
Planned Parenthood faces allegations, which it denies, of
improperly selling fetal tissue from abortions.
"Democrats are ready to sit down and negotiate with
Republicans ... but it should be over legitimate questions of
spending and revenue, not unrelated ideological issues," Obama
told the Business Roundtable.
With a handful of work days remaining, Boehner is in a tight
spot, similar to one that resulted in a 17-day government
shutdown in October 2013. Then, a group of conservatives, trying
to kill Obama's landmark healthcare law, hung up an emergency
spending bill.
Now, the issue is Planned Parenthood, which gets over $500
million a year in federal money, although none of it for
abortions.
If Boehner endorses a spending bill prohibiting Planned
Parenthood funds, he could push the government into shutdown
because Obama and his fellow Democrats oppose the prohibition.
Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been
trying to avoid such a showdown, fearing voters in the November
2016 election will blame them and their fellow Republicans for
another round of Washington chaos.
McConnell told reporters: "We're not going to engage in
exercises in futility," adding, "We know the president will not
sign such a bill."
Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a House member
during the 2013 government shutdown, told Reuters she would do
"everything I can in my power" to avoid a repeat of that
episode, calling it "a total disservice and misery."
She said constituents were calling her office during the
shutdown to ask why veterans' benefits had not been mailed.
If Boehner snubs conservatives and advances a funding bill
without controversial riders, he would have to rely on Democrats
for enough votes needed for passage.
That could spark rebellion among some conservatives, who
have long flirted with dumping Boehner. Boehner insists he has
broad support.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Richard Cowan and Lisa Lambert;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Howard Goller)