NEW DELHI Jan 27 President Barack Obama will
fly a 30-member delegation including top officials and
Republican foreign policy veterans to Riyadh on Tuesday to meet
new Saudi Arabian King Salman as the crisis in neighboring Yemen
continues to boil.
Joining Obama in paying respects following the death of King
Abdullah will be Republican statesmen James Baker, secretary of
state in the George H.W. Bush administration, and Brent
Scowcroft, national security adviser to presidents Ford and H.W.
Bush, the White House said.
Condoleezza Rice, secretary of state for President George W.
Bush, Stephen Hadley, national security adviser in that
administration, and Republican Senator John McCain, who is often
critical of Obama's foreign policy, also will join.
Obama's Secretary of State John Kerry and CIA Director John
Brennan will be part of the delegation, as will top Obama
advisers Susan Rice and Lisa Monaco.
