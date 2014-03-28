* Saudi worried U.S. losing interest in the Middle East
* Help to Syria's anti-Assad rebels to be discussed
* Riyadh concerned about Iranian influence in the Gulf
By Jeff Mason
RIYADH, March 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
arrived in Riyadh on Friday, aiming to persuade King Abdullah
Saudi Arabian concerns that America is slowly disengaging from
the Middle East are unfounded.
Obama, on his first visit to the kingdom since 2009, was due
to meet Abdullah and other senior princes of the ruling al-Saud
family in the monarch's desert farm at Rawdat Khuraim northeast
of the capital Riyadh.
Obama descended to a red carpet, where he was welcomed by a
group of Saudi princes. Secretary of State John Kerry and
National Security Adviser Susan Rice followed Obama down the
stairs and into the receiving line.
While Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter,
supplies less petroleum to the United States than in the past,
safeguarding its energy output remains important to Washington,
as does its cooperation in combating al Qaeda.
Saudi rulers are hoping for the United States to shift its
position on support for Syrian rebels, whom Riyadh has backed in
their battle to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
They have previously fretted about Washington's reluctance
to allow the supply of surface-to-air missiles, sometimes known
as manpads, for fear they could end up in the hands of militants
outside of Syria.
Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said
coordination with the kingdom on Syria policy, particularly
regarding providing assistance to the Syrian rebels, had
improved.
"That's part of the reason why I think our relationship with
the Saudis is in a stronger place today than it was in the fall
when we had some tactical differences about our Syria policy,"
he told reporters on Air Force One.
But he added Washington still had concerns over the supply
of manpads to rebels, and that one of the main topics Obama and
Abdullah would discuss would be how to empower the moderate
opposition to counter Assad and isolate extremist groups.
King Abdullah and his family believe it is a strategic
imperative to end Assad's rule to block what they see as a
threat of Iranian domination in Arab countries, a view not
shared by Washington.
The Saudis hope that by strengthening the rebels, they can
change the balance of power on the battlefield enough to make
Assad's main foreign backers more open to the idea of a
political transition that involves a change of government.
However, Obama has shown himself wary of being drawn into
another conflict in the Muslim world after working hard to end
or reduce American military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.
IRAN FEARS
The Saudis also want more reassurance on American intentions
regarding talks over Iran's nuclear programme, which might
eventually lead to a deal that ends sanctions on Tehran in
exchange for concessions on its atomic facilities.
Riyadh fears such a deal could come at the expense of Sunni
Arabs in the Middle East, some of whom fear that Shi'ite Iran
will take advantage of any reduction in international pressure
to spread its influence by supporting coreligionists.
An editorial in the semi-official al-Riyadh newspaper on
Friday said that Obama did not know Iran as well as the Saudis,
and could not "convince us that Iran will be peaceful".
"Our security comes first and no one can argue with us about
it," it concluded.
Rhodes said Washington would not ignore Saudi concerns about
Iranian action in the Middle East while it pursued a deal on
Tehran's nuclear programme.
"We'll be making clear that even as we are pursuing the
nuclear agreement with the Iranians, our concern about other
Iranian behaviour in the region, its support for Assad, its
support Hezbollah, its destabilising actions in Yemen and the
Gulf, that those concerns remain constant," he said.
