By William Maclean and Angus McDowall
DUBAI/RIYADH, March 30 Saudi Arabia's leaders
hope U.S. President Barack Obama and their King Abdullah
understand each other better after talks and can stabilise a
close regional security alliance after months of rockiness over
Middle East policy, diplomats said.
Friday's two-hour exchange at Abdullah's desert camp did not
yield a shared statement or any evidence of policy changes,
leading some Saudis to question whether differences over Syria's
war or Iran's nuclear programme were closer to being resolved.
But diplomats said the mere fact Obama made the effort to
visit and discuss issues "frankly" - in a U.S. official's words
- with the king should reduce the margin for public spats and
counter an impression that both sides value the alliance less.
Obama visited the world's top oil-exporter and birthplace of
Islam aiming to soothe Saudi fears that the United States was
retreating from its commitment to the security of Middle East
allies and allowing Riyadh's rival Iran more influence.
Those concerns, revolving particularly around the cautious
U.S. approach to the war in Syria where Riyadh and Tehran back
opposing sides, had led top Saudis to warn of a "major shift"
from Washington and that they might "go it alone" in future.
Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said before
Obama and Abdullah met late on Friday night that the
relationship had improved since the autumn thanks to better
coordination on assisting Syria's insurgents.
But the comments made by a senior administration official
later on Friday did not indicate any shift in areas where the
two sides have disagreed.
"It's too early to judge whether the meeting is successful.
Judge and jury on this is if the American policy on Syria
changes quickly enough," said Mustafa Alani, a security analyst
with close ties to the kingdom's Interior Ministry.
That point was echoed by Abdullah al-Askar, chairman of the
foreign affairs committee in Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council, a
body appointed by King Abdullah to discuss policy issues and
advise the government.
"As you know, before the visit the relationship was a cold
one, but not to a degree where it was in danger," he said,
adding that he was speaking in a personal capacity and did not
have direct knowledge of what Obama and Abdullah discussed.
But Askar added that although the meeting had appeared to go
smoothly, it was not yet possible to judge its success. "We can
figure out on the ground...if there is a change (in U.S.
policy), it means the Americans now understand the real story."
IRAN THREAT
Saudi faith in Obama was shaken by his approach to the Arab
uprisings in 2011, when they wanted him to do more to protect
shared allies who were unseated by popular protests, and by his
failure to press Israel into ending settlement construction in
occupied territory that Palestinians want for a state.
Last year their anger boiled over when Obama backed away
from air strikes against the forces of Syrian President Hafez
al-Assad after a poison gas attack in the country's civil war,
and when Washington and five other world powers agreed a
preliminary deal with Iran over its disputed nuclear programme.
They have been pressing for U.S. involvement of some kind,
whether air strikes or more help in turning the Syrian rebels
into a competent military force, since early in the conflict but
feel Obama has vacillated over how far to commit.
Saudi Arabia believes it is facing a life-and-death struggle
with Iran for the future of the Middle East, including in Syria,
and abhores the prospect of sanctions and other pressure on the
Islamic Republic being lifted.
Washington's early reassurances that it would not allow Iran
more scope to be involved in Arab issues in exchange for a
nuclear deal were met with suspicion in Riyadh. But as the
interim nuclear accord has shown little sign of being broadened
into a permanent settlement, their concerns have diminished.
Nevertheless, Riyadh had hoped for concrete developments on
improving the weapons flow to Syria's rebels, especially after
U.S. media reported last week that the White House was
considering a new plan that involved providing more arms and
stepping up training efforts.
But a senior administration official said after the meeting
that U.S. reluctance to provide anti-aircraft missiles, seen by
backers of the rebels as indispensable if they are to start
turning the tables of the stalemated conflict against Assad, had
not changed.
Robert Jordan, U.S. ambassador to Riyadh from 2001-03, said
that normally such summits produced action on concrete measures.
In this case, he said, "it's not clear to me that either
side got very much other than words and reassurances".
A Saudi source said the lack of tangible action was
"expected" and that the kingdom's rulers had lost their trust in
Obama when he backed away from military action against Assad.
Alani said: "The question is how fast he (Obama) is going to
deliver on his promises. This is a major issue now. Especially
on Syria. They will give it a month or two to see if there's a
shift. If it isn't happening, we'll go (back) to square one."
(Additional reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by Mark Heinrich)