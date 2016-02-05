Miners, oil a drag on European shares
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
OBAMA SAYS 'IT'S RIGHT TO DO IT NOW WHEN GAS PRICES ARE REALLY LOW'
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
* CEO says emerging markets look good value versus developed (Adds background, share reaction, analyst quote)