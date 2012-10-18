WASHINGTON Oct 18 Washington exclusive Sidwell
Friends School, where President Barack Obama's daughters are
students, was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious
telephone call, the school said.
The private Quaker school evacuated buildings on its
Wisconsin Avenue campus in northwest Washington after the call,
it said. Obama's daughters Sasha, 11, and Malia, 14, are Sidwell
students.
"After an investigation by law enforcement, it was
determined that no risk was present. Students and employees have
now returned to class," the school said in a statement on its
website.
Sidwell Friends, which groups students from kindergarten to
12th grade, gave no details about the telephone call. Two law
enforcement sources said that all had been cleared at the
school.