* Jonathan Silver leaves, citing end of loan funding
* Obama defends loan aid program, said had inherent risks
* Will not "cave to competition" on clean energy
* Republicans investigating White House role in loan
(Updates with more details about Silver, comment from
Republicans)
By Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 The Obama administration said
on Thursday its top energy loans official was stepping down,
following a widening probe into the embarrassing collapse of a
solar panel company that got $535 million in federal support.
Jonathan Silver, a venture capitalist who had also worked
for the Clinton administration, was leaving because the loan
program has allocated all its funding, Energy Secretary Steven
Chu said.
Silver's departure, however, comes as Republicans in
Congress probe the White House's role in backing government
loans given to Solyndra, a California solar panel maker, in
2009.
Solyndra filed for bankruptcy in August, and is also under
investigation by the FBI.
President Barack Obama, who spoke at a news conference
before Silver's resignation was announced, defended the Energy
Department's handling of loans program and said the government
should not back down from its support for clean energy.
Silver joined the Energy Department after the loan
guarantee was awarded, but he was in charge in February when
the government agreed to restructure the debt as the company
ran out of cash.
In that restructuring, some $75 million in private
investment was ranked ahead of the government in the event of
bankruptcy. That private fund was backed by a prominent Obama
fundraiser.
Silver, under intense grilling by House of Representatives
Republicans last month in a hearing, told them the decision was
legal and heavily analyzed.
"So you're saying no one should be fired?" asked Cliff
Stearns, the lawmaker leading the probe.
"I'm saying that we are doing the best job we know how to
do," Silver said.
Silver's resignation "does not solve the problem," Stearns
and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton said in a
statement, vowing to continue their investigation.
POLITICAL, FINANCIAL OPERATIVE
Silver has served as an advisor to commerce, interior and
treasury secretaries in previous administrations.
Before his stint with the Obama administration, he founded
Core Capital Partners, a venture capital fund that invested in
alternative energy technology. He had also worked for the hedge
fund Tiger Management.
When he joined the Energy Department, the loans office had
only 35 employees, and he was charged with speeding up the
process for evaluating applications and delivering loan
guarantees to spur clean energy jobs -- a key part of the Obama
administration's energy policy.
After Solyndra, the department approved 27 other loan
guarantees for a total value of $16 billion. Nearly a dozen of
those were approved in the last two weeks of September, right
before funding for the program expired.
"Because of my absolute confidence in Jonathan and the
outstanding work he has done, I would welcome his continued
service at the department, but I completely understand the
decision he has made," Chu said in a statement.
Moderate think-tank Third Way said Silver will join their
organization to work on energy policy issues.
OBAMA DEFENDS LOAN PROGRAM
Obama on Thursday said the program, which was created by
Congress during the George W. Bush administration, was
necessary to help the United States remain competitive in the
clean energy sector that has become dominated by China and
Europe.
"If we are going to be able to compete in the 21st century,
then we've got to dominate cutting-edge technologies, we've got
to dominate cutting-edge manufacturing," Obama said.
The fall of one company should not discredit the entire
program, Obama said, noting decisions on the loan were made "on
merit."
"We knew from from the start, it was going to entail some
risks," he said. "There were going to be some companies that
did not work out. Solyndra was one of them."
Obama said the United States cannot afford to back down
from supporting clean energy, when China and other countries
are strongly backing alternative energy.
"I'm not going to cave to the competition when they are
heavily subsidizing all these industries," Obama said.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu and Vicki Allen)