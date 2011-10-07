* Jonathan Silver leaves, citing end of loan funding

* Obama defends loan aid program, said had inherent risks

* Will not "cave to competition" on clean energy

* Republicans investigating White House role in loan (Adds comment from venture capitalist, paragraph 19)

By Ayesha Rascoe and Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 The Obama administration said on Thursday its top energy loans official was stepping down, following a widening probe into the embarrassing collapse of a solar panel company that got $535 million in federal support.

Jonathan Silver, a venture capitalist who had also worked for the Clinton administration, was leaving because the loan program had allocated all its funding, Energy Secretary Steven Chu said.

Silver's resignation comes, however, as Republicans in Congress probe the White House's role in backing government loans given to Solyndra, a California solar panel maker, in 2009.

Solyndra filed for bankruptcy in August, and is under investigation by the FBI.

President Barack Obama, who spoke at a news conference before Silver's resignation was announced, defended the Energy Department's handling of the loans program and said the government should not back down from its support for clean energy.

Silver joined the Energy Department after the Solyndra guarantee was awarded, but he was in charge in February when the government agreed to restructure the debt as the company ran out of cash.

In that restructuring, some $75 million in private investment was ranked ahead of the government in the event of bankruptcy. That private fund was backed by a prominent Obama fundraiser.

Silver, under grilling by House of Representatives Republicans last month in a hearing, told them the decision was carefully weighed by lawyers and analysts.

"So you're saying no one should be fired?" asked Cliff Stearns, the lawmaker leading the probe.

"I'm saying that we are doing the best job we know how to do," Silver said.

Silver's resignation "does not solve the problem," Stearns and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton said in a statement, vowing to continue their investigation.

Silver did not return a phone call to his home on Thursday evening.

POLITICAL, FINANCIAL OPERATIVE

Silver served as an adviser to commerce, interior and treasury secretaries in previous administrations.

Before his stint with the Energy Department, he founded Core Capital Partners, a venture capital fund that invested in alternative energy technology. He had also worked for the hedge fund Tiger Management.

When he joined the Energy Department, the loans office had only 35 employees, and he was charged with speeding up the process for evaluating applications and delivering loan guarantees to spur clean energy jobs -- a key part of the Obama administration's energy policy.

After Solyndra, the department approved 27 other loan guarantees for a total value of $16 billion. Nearly a dozen of those were approved in the last two weeks of September, right before funding for the program expired.

"Because of my absolute confidence in Jonathan and the outstanding work he has done, I would welcome his continued service at the department, but I completely understand the decision he has made," Chu said in a statement.

The moderate Third Way think tank said Silver would join the organization to work on energy policy issues.

"It's a shame that DOE is losing a tremendous asset," said Neil Auerbach, managing partner with Hudson Clean Energy Partners, who called Silver "a very competent executive who did a tremendous amount to organize the loan guarantee program."

Hudson Clean Energy Partners is a private equity firm that invests in clean energy companies, including solar panel maker SoloPower, the recipient of a DOE loan guarantee.

OBAMA DEFENDS LOAN PROGRAM

Obama said on Thursday the program, created by Congress during the George W. Bush administration, was necessary to help the United States remain competitive in the clean energy sector that has become dominated by China and Europe.

"If we are going to be able to compete in the 21st century, then we've got to dominate cutting-edge technologies, we've got to dominate cutting-edge manufacturing," Obama said.

The fall of one company should not discredit the entire program, Obama said, noting decisions on the loan were made "on merit."

"We knew from from the start, it was going to entail some risks," he said. "There were going to be some companies that did not work out. Solyndra was one of them."

Obama said the United States could not afford to back down from supporting clean energy, when China and other countries are strongly backing alternative energy.

"I'm not going to cave to the competition when they are heavily subsidizing all these industries," Obama said. (Additional reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Vicki Allen and Peter Cooney)