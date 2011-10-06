BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama on Thursday defended U.S. government loan guarantees for renewable energy in the wake of the high-profile failure of solar company Solyndra, saying without the programs, companies will move to China and other countries with big subsidies.
"We knew from the start that the loan guarantee program was going to entail some risk," Obama said in a news conference. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage: