Egypt's core inflation increases to 33.1 pct yr/yr in Feb from 30.86 pct in Jan -c.bank
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 33.1 percent in February, from 30.86 percent in January, the central bank said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Feb 12 President Barack Obama will lay out a plan for economic growth in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, seeking to attract jobs from overseas and "reignite" the middle class, according to excerpts provided by the White House.
"Every day, we should ask ourselves three questions as a nation: How do we attract more jobs to our shores? How do we equip our people with the skills needed to do those jobs? And how do we make sure that hard work leads to a decent living?" Obama will say.
The plan will be fully "paid for" and will not increase the deficit, Obama will say, according to the excerpts.
CAIRO, March 9 Egypt's annual core inflation jumped to 33.1 percent in February, from 30.86 percent in January, the central bank said on Thursday.
PARIS, March 9 Shares in chipmaker STMicroelectronics slumped on Thursday, making them among the worst performers in Europe, on concerns that it could be late on supplying some components for Apple's next-generation smartphone.
March 9 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Thursday as U.S. crude prices fell below $50 and investors remained cautious ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data that could move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.