WASHINGTON, Sept 1 American football fans can
rest easy: President Barack Obama's nationally televised jobs
speech to Congress will not conflict with the season-opening
NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.
Obama agreed late on Wednesday to move his jobs address to
a joint session of Congress back by a night from Sept. 7 to
Sept. 8 to avoid overlapping with a debate by Republican
presidential candidates on the first night.
But Sept. 8 had its own problems: the season-opening
National Football League matchup between the last two Super
Bowl champions will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT on the NBC network
that night.
Not to worry, the White House says. Obama's address will be
finished before the game begins.
"I can assure you that, for all you football fans, that he
will be completed before kickoff," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters on Thursday.
Carney noted that Obama, an avid sports fan himself, would
also be able to tune in.
"It means that he'll have the opportunity to watch the game
like millions of other Americans," he said.
The White House has not announced the exact time Obama will
speak. John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House of
Representatives, cited logistical and parliamentary impediments
when asking Obama to move his address back by a day.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Matt Spetalnick and Peter
Cooney)