WASHINGTON, Sept 1 American football fans can rest easy: President Barack Obama's nationally televised jobs speech to Congress will not conflict with the season-opening NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Obama agreed late on Wednesday to move his jobs address to a joint session of Congress back by a night from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8 to avoid overlapping with a debate by Republican presidential candidates on the first night.

But Sept. 8 had its own problems: the season-opening National Football League matchup between the last two Super Bowl champions will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT on the NBC network that night.

Not to worry, the White House says. Obama's address will be finished before the game begins.

"I can assure you that, for all you football fans, that he will be completed before kickoff," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.

Carney noted that Obama, an avid sports fan himself, would also be able to tune in.

"It means that he'll have the opportunity to watch the game like millions of other Americans," he said.

The White House has not announced the exact time Obama will speak. John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, cited logistical and parliamentary impediments when asking Obama to move his address back by a day. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Matt Spetalnick and Peter Cooney)