* Boehner, Obama agree president to speak at 7:00 p.m. EDT
* White House says Obama will be able to watch game, too
(Updates with time of speech, quotes)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 American football fans can
rest easy: President Barack Obama's nationally televised jobs
speech to Congress will not conflict with the season-opening
NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.
Obama agreed late on Wednesday to move his jobs address to
a joint session of Congress back by a night from Sept. 7 to
Sept. 8 to avoid overlapping with a debate by Republican
presidential candidates on the first night.
But Sept. 8 had its own problems: the season-opening
National Football League matchup between the last two Super
Bowl champions will air at 8:30 p.m. EDT on the NBC network
that night.
Not to worry, the White House says. Obama's address will be
finished before the game begins.
"I can assure you that, for all you football fans, that he
will be completed before kickoff," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters on Thursday.
Carney noted that Obama, an avid sports fan himself, would
also be able to tune in.
"It means that he'll have the opportunity to watch the game
like millions of other Americans," he said.
John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House of
Representatives, cited logistical and parliamentary impediments
when asking Obama to move his address back by a day.
The two sides did not announce a time, however, once they
agreed on the new date.
Late on Thursday, however, they agreed on 7:00 p.m. (2300
GMT), and both sides released short, polite statements, to say
so.
"At his request, the Speaker has respectfully invited the
President to address a Joint Session of Congress next Thursday
at 7:00 p.m.," Brendan Buck, a Boehner spokesman, said in a
statement.
"After consulting with the Speaker's office, the President
has accepted an invitation to address a Joint Session of
Congress at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th," Carney said in
a statement shortly thereafter.
And that was the end of another chapter of political
theater between Obama and congressional Republicans, at least
until the debate over the contents of his speech starts in full
next week.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)