WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
proposed on Tuesday to hike the minimum wage by more than 20
percent, invest $50 billion on crumbling roads and bridges and
spend $15 billion on a construction jobs program in a bid to
boost economic growth.
In his annual State of the Union address, Obama urged
Congress to support his plan, which would include tax and
education reforms that the administration believes would help
attract manufacturers back to the United States.
The complete cost of the program would be offset by spending
cuts and tax reforms that will be laid out in Obama's budget
proposal in the weeks ahead, senior administration officials
told reporters.
The minimum wage increase would lift incomes for 15 million
Americans and be done in stages, the officials said, noting that
an increasing number of corporate chief executives support such
a move.
The officials said economic studies show increasing the
minimum wage is effective at reducing poverty while reducing
turnover costs for businesses.
Obama is also proposing to raise the tipped minimum wage -
the wage for jobs whose compensation includes gratuities - and
have it indexed for inflation, a move, the officials noted, that
was supported by Obama's 2012 Republican presidential opponent,
Mitt Romney.
As expected, Obama is announcing in the speech the start of
free trade talks between the United States and the 27-nation
European Union.
As part of his push to give Americans skills to be
competitive in a global economy, Obama proposed a new program to
create universal access to pre-school for all 4-year-olds.