WASHINGTON Jan 25 President Barack Obama on
Friday will name veteran foreign policy aide Denis McDonough as
his next White House chief of staff, replacing Jack Lew, as part
of an overhaul of his senior staff, a White House official said.
Obama will announce the appointment of McDonough, who worked
on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and is now a deputy
national security adviser, at 12:10 p.m. EST (1710 GMT) at the
White House, the official said. McDonough had been widely tipped
to succeed Lew after his nomination as Treasury secretary.
In a series of high-level staff changes, Obama will also
announce that he is moving White House communications director
Dan Pfeiffer to the job of senior adviser and replacing Pfeiffer
with his deputy, Jennifer Palmieri.