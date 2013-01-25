* McDonough has long history with Obama
* Chief of staff pick follows pattern of choosing loyalists
* Palmieri choice puts woman in a senior White House job
* Plouffe, architect of election wins, leaving as senior
adviser
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 President Barack Obama on
Friday named longtime foreign policy aide Denis McDonough as his
new White House chief of staff, tapping a trusted loyalist to
help drive his second-term agenda as he unveiled a major
overhaul of senior staff.
Obama announced the appointment of McDonough, who had been
widely tipped to fill the vacancy created by Jack Lew's
nomination as Treasury secretary, at a ceremony in the White
House's ornate East Room.
McDonough, a deputy national security adviser, takes on what
is a mostly behind-the-scenes job but still considered one of
Washington's most influential. The chief of staff acts as Oval
Office gatekeeper and is a coordinator of domestic and foreign
policymaking.
In more than half a dozen other high-level staff changes,
Obama also moved White House communications director Dan
Pfeiffer to the job of senior adviser and replaced Pfeiffer with
his deputy, Jennifer Palmieri.
Pfeiffer is taking on the new role with Obama's announcement
of the expected departure on Friday of senior adviser David
Plouffe, a chief architect of the president's 2008 White House
victory and his 2012 re-election.
Obama's choice of McDonough - whom the president lauded as
"one of my closest and most trusted advisers" - holds to a
pattern of picking confidants and allies as he shuffles his
inner circle for his second-term.
McDonough, 43, started out with Obama when he was a freshman
U.S. senator from Illinois and just beginning his rapid ascent
on the national political scene.
McDonough, whose expertise is mostly in foreign policy,
worked on Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and became a senior
aide at the National Security Council when the president took
office.
"Denis has played a key role in every major national
security decision of my presidency: ending the war in Iraq,
winding down the war in Afghanistan, and from our response to
natural disasters around the world like Haiti and the tsunami in
Japan, to the repeal of 'Don't Ask Don't Tell'," Obama said.
There had been some concern that McDonough's lack of a deep
domestic policy background might be a handicap for him as chief
of staff when fiscal matters, gun control and immigration are
shaping up as Obama's top priorities. Obama has also signaled a
possible push in the fight against climate change.
But McDonough's experience as a congressional staffer and
the close contacts he retains on Capitol Hill were seen as a
plus. He served as foreign policy adviser to former Senate
Democratic leader Tom Daschle.
"Denis understands the importance of reaching across the
aisle to deliver results for the American people," Obama said
just four days after laying out an ambitious liberal agenda in
his second inaugural address.
GENDER ISSUE
The promotion of Palmieri, who was a staffer in President
Bill Clinton's White House, marks one of the first second-term
appointments of a woman for a senior job as Obama has faced
criticism for giving his most recent top nominations to men.
Pfeiffer, a longtime Obama aide, helped shape the
president's public relations strategy in his first term and the
re-election campaign, and is expected to remain a key tactician.
Another woman named was Assistant Attorney General for
National Security Lisa Monaco, who was tapped to replace John
Brennan as Obama's chief White House counterterrorism adviser,
pending his confirmation as CIA director.
Rob Nabors, White House director of legislative affairs and
a negotiator in last year's "fiscal cliff" talks with Congress,
was named deputy White House chief of staff for policy. Tony
Blinken, Vice President Joe Biden's national security adviser,
was appointed one of Obama's deputy national security advisers.
McDonough's main competition for the chief of staff job was
Ron Klain, former chief of staff to Biden.
The chief of staff job is a high-pressure one, and Obama's
has been a through a series of them since taking office.
Rahm Emanuel, now mayor of Chicago, led Obama's White House
in the first half of his first term during fights over the
economic stimulus package and healthcare reform.
Bill Daley, a Commerce secretary under Clinton, served as
Obama's second chief of staff, after an interim filled by aide
Pete Rouse. Daley was not a part of Obama's campaign-connected
inner circle, however, and left after a year in the job.
Lew took over from Daley, who returned to Illinois. A popular
and low-key chief, Lew served as a deputy to Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton and as a budget director for Obama before taking
his position in the West Wing.