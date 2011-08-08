WASHINGTON Aug 8 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the White House said on Monday, as U.S. stocks tumbled after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the country's top-tier AAA credit rating.

There was no immediate word on the subject of Obama's statement, which was suddenly added to his daily schedule. The president has yet to comment on the downgrade, which has added to investor skittishness worldwide. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jackie Frank)