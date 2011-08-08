Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
WASHINGTON Aug 8 President Barack Obama will deliver a statement at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the White House said on Monday, as U.S. stocks tumbled after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the country's top-tier AAA credit rating.
There was no immediate word on the subject of Obama's statement, which was suddenly added to his daily schedule. The president has yet to comment on the downgrade, which has added to investor skittishness worldwide. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Jackie Frank)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.