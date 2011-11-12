(Adds Representative Hensarling comments)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 11 President Barack Obama stepped up pressure on Friday on a deficit-cutting congressional "super committee," urging its members to act before a Nov. 23 deadline as he left for a lengthy Asian tour.

White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters traveling with Obama that the president had encouraged the committee to find a balanced approach that embraces both tax increases and cuts in government spending.

Carney stressed that Obama would block any measures by Congress to water down painful enforcement mechanisms designed to ensure that they forge a deal to lower the deficit by at least $1.2 trillion over 10 years.

"He will not accept any measure that attempts to turn off part of the sequester," Carney said, referring to the $1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts that are scheduled to kick in in 2013 if the committee fails to agree on a deal.

Obama spoke by telephone with Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat, and Representative Jeb Hensarling, a Republican, about an hour after he left Washington. The two senators are the co-chairs of the committee.

Hensarling's spokesman David Popp said the congressman told Obama that Democrats on the committee had failed to offer any plan to reform the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare plans for the poor and elderly, which are becoming increasingly more costly. "Their reluctance to do so has made deliberations difficult," Popp said in a statement.

Hensarling also told Obama that any revenue increases in a deficit-reduction measure must be part of "fundamental tax reform," Popp said.

With less than two weeks before its deadline, many experts are skeptical the committee can revamp the complicated U.S. tax code in such a short period of time.

Republicans have so far been reluctant to discuss tax hikes in the deficit-reduction effort, while Democrats do not want to agree to cuts in government-backed healthcare and retirement programs until these are on the table.

Obama has faced questions about his decision to go on the Asian tour when the committee is entering the home stretch of its negotiations and political leaders may need to intervene in the event of a deadlock.

White House budget director Jack Lew dismissed those concerns this week, telling Reuters that Obama would be able to intervene from afar if necessary. He did not foresee the president cutting short his trip. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis; editing by Sandra Maler)