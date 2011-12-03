* Obama: Some Republicans don't share "sense of urgency"
* President to give speech Tuesday in historic Kansas town
By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 President Barack Obama sought
on Saturday to boost pressure on Republican lawmakers to back
an extension of a tax cut for U.S. workers that he views as
vital to help the fragile economy.
Obama's proposal to renew a temporary payroll tax holiday
has received a lukewarm reception from Republicans who say it
would not do much to spur economic growth and would weaken the
Social Security retirement program.
Without congressional action by the end of the year, the
payroll tax would revert to 6.2 percent from the current rate
of 4.2 percent.
Obama, whose 2012 re-election chances hinge largely on
whether he can spur economic recovery and curb high
unemployment, has warned that failure to extend the cut would
deal a huge blow to the economy.
"Now is the time to step on the gas, not slam on the
brakes," Obama said in his weekly radio and Internet address.
"Unfortunately, too many Republicans in Congress don't seem to
share that same sense of urgency."
In an attempt to rally support for his effort, Obama urged
Americans to visit the White House website to calculate how
their household incomes would be affected by the expiration of
the payroll tax cut.
"Try it out. Then let your members of Congress know where
you stand," Obama said, adding that the average family would
see their tax bills go up by $1,000 if the tax cut lapses.
The radio address was the latest in a series of public
remarks Obama has been making to try to boost support for the
payroll tax cut.
Obama, who proposes to pay for the measure with higher
taxes on wealthier Americans, has taken on an increasingly
populist tone.
He will try to keep the heat on Republicans when he gives a
speech on Tuesday in Osawatomie, Kansas, the town where
President Theodore Roosevelt gave his landmark "New
Nationalism" speech in 1910 that hailed the government's role
in promoting social justice and helping the poor, and also
warned against the excesses of rich business interests.
"He'll lay out the choice we face between a country in
which too few do well while too many struggle to get by and one
where we're all in it together - where everyone engages in fair
play, everyone does their fair share," the White House said.
REPUBLICAN DIVISIONS
On Thursday, the Senate defeated competing versions of
legislation that would have extended the payroll tax cut,
exposing divisions among Republicans as many declined to back a
version of the bill put forth by their leadership.
While many Republicans are unenthusiastic about the payroll
tax cut, others worry they could suffer fallout in
congressional and presidential elections in November next year
if they are seen as blocking a tax reduction for middle-class
Americans.
Obama is grappling with weak approval ratings because of
the lackluster economy and high unemployment. Any improvement
in the economy would help his chances of winning another
four-year term in office.
On Friday, the Labor Department reported the unemployment
rate fell to 8.6 percent in November from 9 percent in October,
offering a hopeful sign for the economy. But employers added
workers at a modest pace of 120,000, suggesting the labor
market still lacked vigor.
After gaining little traction for his efforts to pass in
full the $447 billion jobs he unveiled in September, Obama is
making an aggressive push on parts of the bill such as the
payroll tax cut and an extension of jobless benefits that he
sees as having the greatest chance of passage.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Caren
Bohan; Editing by Chris Wilson and Vicki Allen)