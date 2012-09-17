WASHINGTON, Sept 16 President Barack Obama will
launch a trade complaint against China over unfair government
backing of its auto industry, a White House official said on
Sunday.
Obama will announce on Monday that he is initiating a case
against China at the World Trade Organization over allegedly
illegal subsidies for automobiles and auto parts during a
campaign tour of Ohio, the official said.
Ohio relies heavily on the auto industry and is a
politically important swing state.
Obama has said Beijing is abusing trade laws by imposing
more than $3 billion in duties on U.S. auto exports.