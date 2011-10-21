* Pacts were negotiated during Bush administration
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 President Barack Obama
signed three free trade deals opposed by many of his fellow
Democrats in a low-key ceremony on Friday, capping a five-year
push by Republicans to get them approved.
The pacts with South Korea, Panama and Colombia are
expected to boost U.S. exports by around $13 billion annually,
which the administration estimates will create or maintain
about 70,000 jobs -- a figure disputed by labor groups
including the politically influential AFL-CIO.
Obama signed the agreements in the Oval Office surrounded
by lawmakers, business leaders and foreign dignitaries, but
outside the view of television cameras and reporters. He also
scrubbed plans to speak publicly about the pacts at a reception
in the White House's Rose Garden.
"This may be the high-water mark for the president's trade
policy, certainly in his first term," said Dan Griswold,
director of the free-market Cato Institute's Center for Trade
Policy Studies.
Obama is unlikely to launch major new trade negotiations
next year when he is up for re-election "because it's not
popular with key constituencies of his," Griswold said.
Earlier this week, the White House said Obama would talk
publicly about the agreements at a Rose Garden reception on
Friday. But it later decided to keep that gathering private,
despite Obama's recent emphasis on the need to create jobs to
bring down stubbornly high unemployment.
The president faced fierce opposition to the three trade
agreements from many Democrats, which prompted him to negotiate
side deals with the three countries to address their concerns.
That strategy paid off when the Senate and the House of
Representatives passed all three pacts last week with
bipartisan support.
But the approval strained relations between the White House
and the 12.2-million-member AFL-CIO.
"They will contribute to the loss of hundreds of thousands
of American jobs at a time when workers are still trying to dig
out of a large hole," said Amaya Tune, a spokeswoman for the
group.
The labor-backed Economic Policy Institute has estimated
the Korea agreement alone will cost 159,000 jobs.
Republicans contend the White House estimate of 70,000 new
jobs from the deals is too conservative and put the figure
closer to 250,000.
PARTY DIVIDE
The White House's handling of the signing ceremony left
many trade specialists scratching their heads.
"To the foreigners and insiders on trade, it wants the
credit it deserves for getting the job done," while trying to
conceal itself from the broader public debate about trade, said
R.K. "Judge" Morris, president of the Global Business
Dialogue.
The deals were negotiated during President George W. Bush's
Republican administration and are still unpopular with most
House Democrats. But Republicans, who pushed hard for the
agreements after winning control of the House last November,
celebrated the signings as a long-overdue victory.
"Finally, we are sending a signal to our competitors and
allies alike that the United States is committed to a robust
trade agenda that levels the playing field for American
workers, consumers, and businesses and creates new markets for
our goods and services," House Ways and Means Committee
Chairman Dave Camp said.
The pact with Korea, which only 59 of 192 House Democrats
supported, is the largest U.S. trade deal since the 1994 North
American Free Trade Agreement and accounts for most of the
expected growth in U.S exports.
It immediately eliminates duties on over two-thirds of
current farm exports to the long-time Asian ally and phases out
South Korean duties on over 95 percent of U.S. industrial and
consumer goods within five years.
It also gives American companies such as Citigroup (C.N),
Goldman Sachs (GS.N), FedEx (FDX.N), UPS (UPS.N) and MetLife
(MET.N), increased access to South Korea's $580 billion
services market.
Colombia and Panama have had duty-free access to the United
States for most of their goods under long-time U.S. trade
preference programs. The U.S. trade deal levels the playing
field by eliminating most of the duties those countries now
impose on American farm and manufacturing goods.
Manufacturers such as Boeing (BA.N) and Caterpillar (CAT.N)
were strong advocates of all three agreements, and U.S. wheat,
corn, soybean, pork and beef producers also collectively expect
billions of dollars of new sales under the accords.
House Democrats voted against the Colombia agreement 158-31
and the Panama pact 123-66. Many Democrats believe Colombia has
not done enough to stop killings of trade unionists and to
prosecute those responsible for the crimes.
The Obama administration negotiated a plan with Colombia to
address those concerns, and has said it will not put the accord
into force until Bogota has fulfilled all of its commitments
under the labor plan.
The White House also won some Democratic support for the
Korean agreement by negotiating more favorable auto provisions.
The Treasury Department negotiated a tax information exchange
treaty with Panama to address concerns about U.S. citizens
using its bank secrecy laws to avoid paying taxes.
