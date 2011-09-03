By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 President Barack Obama,
under fire over high U.S. unemployment, stepped up pressure on
Congress on Saturday to pass transportation legislation he said
would protect almost 1 million American jobs.
"Allowing this bill to expire would be a disaster for our
infrastructure and our economy," the president said in his
weekly radio address, after a monthly employment report showed
the economy created no jobs in August.
Democrat Obama, who delivers a major speech on Thursday on
how he would boost hiring and growth, must bring down a jobless
rate stuck at 9.1 percent to improve his chances of winning a
second presidential term next year.
Repeating a message he issued in the White House Rose
Garden earlier this week, Obama urged lawmakers to pass
multibillion-dollar temporary funding bills for aviation and
highway projects, or risk heaping more pain on the economy.
"If it's delayed for just 10 days, we will lose nearly $1
billion in highway funding that we can never get back. And if
we wait even longer, almost 1 million workers could be in
danger of losing their jobs over the next year," he said.
Republicans say they support an extension of the highway
bill and view Obama's words as a way to deflect criticism over
the economy away from the White House and toward Congress.
Obama's approval rating has slipped, after he spent July
and August fighting with Republicans to raise the U.S. debt
ceiling, which resulted in rating agency Standard & Poor's
cutting the AAA U.S. credit rating. But polls show the American
public holds Congress in even lower esteem.
"There's a lot of talk in Washington these days about
creating jobs. But it doesn't help when those same folks turn
around and risk losing hundreds of thousands of jobs just
because of political gamesmanship," Obama said.
The law authorizing aviation ticket taxes to pay for
airport construction under the Federal Aviation Administration
expires on Sept. 16. A law directing gasoline taxes to
underwrite road construction grants expires on Sept. 30. Both
must be extended to continue funding while lawmakers craft
legislation authorizing the programs over longer periods.
