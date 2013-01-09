BRIEF-Lumenpulse Group reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. President Barack Obama will nominate White House chief of staff Jack Lew as his next Treasury secretary on Thursday, replacing Timothy Geithner, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Lew had been widely expected to be tapped for the role. He has served as budget director for Obama and for former President Bill Clinton.
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
* Fairmount Santrol announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Cellcom Israel announces Israeli antitrust commissioner approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with Electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: