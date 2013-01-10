WASHINGTON Jan 10 U.S. President Barack Obama
plans to announce his nomination of White House chief of staff
and budget expert Jack Lew as his next Treasury secretary on
Thursday at an event at 1:30 p.m. ET (1330 GMT), a White House
official said.
Lew, 57, will take the lead on difficult negotiations with
Congress on how to cut the nation's looming debt and rein in
spending - a central challenge for Obama's second term.
Lew is expected to be confirmed by the Senate. He will take
over from Timothy Geithner, who is slated to attend Thursday's
announcement, the White House official said.