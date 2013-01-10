* Obama says Lew "a low-key guy" and "master of policy"
* Lew, 57, appears likely to win Senate confirmation
* He faces Republican questions about spending reforms
* Chamber of Commerce chief says Lew will do "just fine"
By Roberta Rampton and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 President Barack Obama on
Thursday nominated his chief of staff, Jack Lew, as the next
Treasury secretary, praising him as a expert on the pressing
national issues of U.S. government spending cuts and deficit
reduction.
If confirmed by the Senate as expected, Lew would succeed
Timothy Geithner and take the lead on difficult negotiations
with Congress on how to cut the nation's massive debt and rein
in spending - a central challenge for Obama's second term.
Lew, a 57-year-old New Yorker who has previously served as
White House budget chief, is likely to face tough questions from
Republicans in his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing
after the bruising year-end battle over tax increases on the
wealthy.
Obama described Lew as "a low-key guy who prefers to
surround himself with policy experts rather than television
cameras," and said the son of a Polish immigrant had a deep
belief in public service.
"Over the years, he's built a reputation as a master of
policy who can work with members of both parties and forge
principled compromises," Obama said.
Since the Treasury secretary signs U.S. currency, Obama
teased Lew for his unusually loopy signature and joked that the
nominee had promised "to make at least one letter legible in
order not to debase our currency."
Denis McDonough, Obama's deputy national security adviser,
is considered the leading candidate to replace Lew as White
House chief of staff.
Lew has experience in tough financial negotiations, having
led talks with Congress in 2011 that brought a deal to avert a
U.S. debt default. A similar battle looms now.
As budget director for former President Bill Clinton, he
presided over a string of budget surpluses between 1998 and
2000. "For all the talk out there about deficit reduction,
making sure our books are balanced, this is the guy who did it,
three times," Obama said.
NEXT STEP: THE SENATE
Lew's nomination now will be vetted by the Senate, where
Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus, a Democrat, promised a
"speedy but thorough" hearing. No date has yet been set.
Senator Orrin Hatch, the top Republican on the panel, said
he plans to ask Lew about the administration's strategy for
spending cuts, something Republicans have insisted needs to be
made clear before they will agree to raise the debt ceiling.
Obama has vowed not to negotiate over the debt ceiling,
which could be reached as early as mid-February.
"It's imperative that Mr. Lew outline the administration's
plans on tackling our unsustainable debt, what areas of federal
spending should be cut, and what kind of reforms - from our tax
code to our entitlement programs - are needed to get our fiscal
house in order," Hatch said in a statement.
Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who
caucuses with Democrats, said he would not vote for Lew because
he did not think he would "stand up" to Wall Street and
lobbyists. Sanders said Lew likely would win enough votes for
confirmation.
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama said he thinks
Lew "needs to be held accountable" for Obama's economic
policies.
"We need somebody with international credibility, a
heavyweight financial person to help get this country's growth
path moving," Sessions told Reuters.
LEW A 'TOUGH DUDE'
At the White House announcement, Geithner earned sustained
applause for his work helping the administration navigate the
financial crisis that put banks at risk and cratered the housing
market early in Obama's first term.
At least two former White House budget directors were in the
audience for the Lew announcement, including Alice Rivlin, who
headed the budget office in the early 1990s, later became a vice
chair of the Federal Reserve, and who remains a fixture in
fiscal policy debate.
Also attending was Franklin Raines, who led the budget
office from 1996 to 1998. He was ousted as chief executive of
mortgage finance giant Fannie Mae after an accounting scandal.
Some analysts have questioned whether Lew has enough
experience working on international financial issues and on
banking regulations.
But the White House has highlighted international experience
Lew gained during a stint at the State Department, and his
"strong relationships in the business community," having worked
as a managing director at Citigroup.
Thomas Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
said that all Treasury secretaries have to "compensate for the
areas where they don't have experience" with strong deputies.
Donohue, whose business lobby has often butted heads with
the Obama administration, told reporters he thought Lew was a
"skilled operative" and a "tough dude."
"I think Jack Lew will do fine," Donohue said.