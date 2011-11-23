(Updates with quote)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Nov 23 It may not help the economy,
but U.S. President Barack Obama found another move he can make
without congressional approval on Wednesday: pardon a turkey.
Obama, a Democrat, has spent the last several weeks
criticizing the U.S. Congress and Republicans for not embracing
his jobs proposals, launching a "We Can't Wait" campaign to
highlight executive actions he was taking to boost the economy
without lawmakers' input.
With tongue in cheek, the president brought the same logic
-- minus the economic incentive -- to the annual White House
ritual of sparing a turkey.
Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, and turkey is
the centerpiece of the traditional holiday meal.
"Some of you may know that recently I've been taking a
series of executive actions that don't require congressional
approval," Obama told a chuckling crowd at the White House,
with his daughters standing at his side.
"Well, here's another one. We can't wait to pardon these
turkeys. Literally. Otherwise, they'd end up next to the mashed
potatoes and stuffing."
Obama, grinning, raised his hand over one bird, dubbed
"Liberty," and pronounced it safe from slaughter.
Obama said Liberty was chosen from a flock of 30 birds and
raised by students from a high school in Minnesota, near the
farm where the birds came from.
He used the occasion to poke fun at Washington and the
media, saying Liberty and his feathered friend Peace, who was
not visible, had been trained for an outing before the press.
"I'm told that in order to prepare Liberty and Peace for
their big day, the students exposed them to loud noises and
flash bulbs so that they'd be ready to face the White House
press corps. This is actually true," he said.
"They also received the most important part of their media
training, which involves learning how to gobble without really
saying anything," Obama deadpanned.
Both birds will spend their remaining days living at Mount
Vernon, the estate of the first U.S. president, George
Washington.
"So Liberty is ready for his turn in the spotlight. And
after he finishes a round of cable hits and a few Sunday shows,
he's going to retire to a life of leisure at Mount Vernon --
the same place where George Washington spent his golden years,"
Obama joked.
Obama and his family later went to a local food bank.
Before they left he said they would bring with them "two
unnamed turkeys, who weren't so lucky."