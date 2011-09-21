(Updates with Obama, Noda quotes, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Wednesday that Japan and the United States need to
continue to promote economic growth.
Obama made the comments at the beginning of a meeting with
Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihiko Noda, on the sidelines of
the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting.
"As the two largest economies in the world we have to
continue to promote growth that can help put our people to work
and improve standards of living," Obama said.
Noda, who took over this month as Japan's sixth premier in
five years and is making his diplomatic debut at the United
Nations this week, also said the two nations must work on
lifting economic growth.
"One worry I have is there is an emerging concern that a
once-recovering economy might fall back into recession," he
said, speaking through a translator. It was not clear whether
Noda was referring to the United States, Japan or the global
economy.
Obama frequently names Japan's earthquake, tsunami and
nuclear crisis as one of the factors hurting the U.S. economy.
Earlier this month, Obama and Noda spoke by phone and
pledged to work closely to re-energize the global economy and
promote "strong, sustainable and balanced growth."
