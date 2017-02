NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he and French President Nicolas Sarkozy are working together to tackle fragile world growth.

Obama told reporters he and Sarkozy are engaged on a number of issues including "trying to find a coordinated world strategy, global strategy, to deal with an economy that is still far too fragile."

Obama's remarks were made on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. (Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Matt Spetalnick)