WASHINGTON Dec 4 President Barack Obama will
begin a media campaign this week to seek support for his
nomination of banking industry critic Richard Cordray to head
the new U.S. financial watchdog agency.
The White House strategy will be to try to pressure Senate
Republicans to confirm Cordray by making an appeal directly to
voters in the home states of those politicians.
"We intend to aggressively take the case for Mr. Cordray's
confirmation directly to the American people," White House
deputy press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters.
With a Senate vote on Cordray tentatively scheduled for
Thursday, Obama and his aides will give a series of media
interviews on the nomination of the former Ohio attorney
general to head the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Republicans opposed creation of the consumer agency, which
was created under the 2010 Dodd-Frank legislation overhauling
Wall Street regulation.
Its mission is to protect U.S. consumers from practices
such as abusive mortgage lending and hidden credit card fees.
Republicans have warned of a risk of regulatory overreach
that could make the U.S. financial industry less competitive.
They have demanded changes before agreeing to confirm
Cordray, who was nominated by Obama in July.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan and Dave Clarke; editing by
Christopher Wilson)