UPDATE 1-China Feb gasoline exports jump to 2nd-highest on record, imports plunge
BEIJING, March 23 China's gasoline exports in February hit the second highest on record, up 76.6 percent over a year earlier at 1.06 million tonnes, data from the Chinese customs showed on Thursday.