NEW YORK, March 10 Three Louisiana insurers
agreed on Monday to continue to accept payments from a federal
program for low-income people with HIV/AIDS to cover their
Obamacare insurance premiums, the carriers said during a hearing
in U.S. District Court.
Earlier this year BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana, the
state's largest carrier, said it would begin rejecting checks
from a federal program called the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program
that for decades had helped low-income people with HIV and AIDS
pay for both AIDS drugs and insurance premiums.
Louisiana Health Cooperative and Vantage Health Plan, the
two other insurers selling Obamacare policies throughout the
state, said they would be forced to follow the same strategy.
Louisiana Blue said its policy against third-party payments
was designed to prevent fraud. The chief federal agency
administering President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act,
however, said it strongly encouraged carriers to accept the Ryan
White payments and did not see any potential for fraud.
That led critics to charge the insurer with adopting a
policy designed to keep high-medical-cost HIV/AIDS patients off
its rolls, something Louisiana Blue denied.
In response to the company's decision not to accept Ryan
White payments for Obamacare premiums after this month, Lambda
Legal, a civil rights group that works on behalf of gay men and
lesbians, filed a lawsuit against it, asking that Louisiana Blue
be forced to accept the payments.
At a hearing on Monday, the company said it would accept the
Ryan White payments for premiums on behalf of lower-income
Louisianans living with HIV through Nov. 15, 2014, when the next
open enrollment period begins.
"This will maintain critical health care coverage" for such
customers," Scott Schoettes of Lambda Legal said in a statement.
"There was a Sword of Damocles hanging over our client and other
Louisianans, with these insurers having previously indicated
that in just three weeks they would stop accepting the federal
Ryan White Program insurance premium subsidies."
Although the three Louisiana insurers got national attention
for their refusal to accept Ryan White payments for new HIV/AIDS
customers who signed up for coverage via HealthCare.gov, the
federal Obamacare portal, in fact Blue Cross Blue Shield of
North Dakota has the same policy, said spokeswoman Andrea
Dinneen.
"We have never accepted third-party payments for ACA
products or any of our products," she told Reuters. "Because
we've always had this policy, we did not accept payments from
RWHAP pre-ACA" either.
The Louisiana case is East v. BlueCross BlueShield of
Louisiana, No.:3:14-CV-00115-BAJ-RLB.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)