Oct 31 Obducat AB

* Q3 revenue 8.3 million Swedish crowns versus 6.8 million crwons

* Q3 net loss 0.9 million crowns versus loss 2.0 million crowns

* Q3 order intake 0.5 million crowns versus 1.3 million crowns

* End-Q3 order backlog 6.6 million crowns versus 10.3 million crowns

* Says sales is expected to increase revenue in 2014 and for further years

* Sees to achieve profitable growth with increasing profit margins starting at 15 percent in 2016