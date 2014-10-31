Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 31 Obducat AB
* Q3 revenue 8.3 million Swedish crowns versus 6.8 million crwons
* Q3 net loss 0.9 million crowns versus loss 2.0 million crowns
* Q3 order intake 0.5 million crowns versus 1.3 million crowns
* End-Q3 order backlog 6.6 million crowns versus 10.3 million crowns
* Says sales is expected to increase revenue in 2014 and for further years
* Sees to achieve profitable growth with increasing profit margins starting at 15 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)