Jan 13 Oberbank AG :

* Fy operating profit up 13 percent to 240 million euros

* Says FY tier I ratio with 11.1 pct twice as high as year ago (5.5 pct)

* FY assets under management up 2.9 percent to 23.5 billion euros

* Sees FY 2015 total capital ratio of about 16 pct and tier I ratio of over 12 pct

* Loans volume rose by about 5 percent to 12.3 billion euros

* Says in view of the excellent results in 2014, the goal is to repeat this result in 2015