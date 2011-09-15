LONDON, Sept 15 A 770 million euro ($1 billion) loan backing the buyout of French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies by Advent International is set to launch in the next couple of days, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

A bank meeting has been set for September 22 in London when the debt financing will be widely syndicated to a number of banks and funds, the sources said.

The deal has gained significant interest from the finance community as it is one of the larger deals out there in the market at the moment, bankers and investors noted.

Barclays, Lloyds and Royal Bank of Canada are arranging the debt package which includes a 135 million euro term loan A paying 450 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR; a 475 million euro term loan B paying 500 bps over EURIBOR; and a 60 million euro revolving credit facility and 100 million euro acquisition facility both paying 450 bps over EURIBOR, the sources said.

The term loan B matures in seven years while the other facilities mature in six years.

The debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) multiple on the deal is 4.3 times, sources added.

Advent International said on August 4 that it had entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of the card systems and identity divisions of Oberthur Technologies .

Based in Levallois-Perret, France, Oberthur says it is the world's second largest provider of security and identification solutions and services based on smart card technologies for mobile, payment, transport, digital TV and convergence markets. In 2010, Oberthur generated sales of 979 million euros.

Advent declined to comment. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin. Editing by Jane Merriman)