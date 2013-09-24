By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 24
LONDON, Sept 24 French smartcard maker Oberthur
Technologies is set to refinance its 770 million euro-equivalent
($1.04 billion) of leveraged loans that backed its 2011 buyout
by Advent International to take advantage of good market
conditions and create a more attractive covenant-lite
cross-border debt package, according to banking sources on
Tuesday.
When Oberthur's buyout financing launched in 2011 it
struggled and was among a number of deals unable to syndicate
due to market volatility caused by the eurozone crisis. It
relaunched in 2012 with the inclusion of a second lien facility
and the loans finally allocated in March 2012 heavily discounted
with a 95 OID.
Advent is now looking to refinance the debt on more
favourable terms that will remove covenants, increase its dollar
loan portion, remove its TLA and second lien facilities and
include a high yield bond.
Advent declined to comment.
"The sponsor is being opportunistic and market conditions
are favourable to do so," a European leveraged finance banker
said.
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Lloyds are joint global
coordinators and bookrunners on the deal alongside Barclays,
HSBC and Societe Generale as joint lead arrangers and
bookrunners.
A bank meeting is due to take place in London on Wednesday
and in New York on Thursday to showcase the deal. Expected
corporate family ratings are B2/B-.
The refinancing will include a 440 million euro-equivalent
TLB split roughly between 165 million euros and 275 million
euros denominated in dollars. Pricing is likely to come in much
tighter on the refinancing compared to the 500 bps margin on
Oberthur's existing 410 million euro-equivalent TLB, that has a
$250 million carve out.
Oberthur's 100 million euro second lien and 100 million euro
TLA are expected to be refinanced with an approximate 200
million euro-denominated unsecured high-yield bond.
Senior leveraged is expected to reduce to around 3 times
from a current level of 3.6 times while total leverage is likely
to remain the same at around the 4.4 times mark.
Based in Levallois-Perret, Oberthur says it is the world's
second largest provider of security and identification solutions
and services based on smart card technologies for mobile,
payment, transport, digital TV and convergence markets.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)