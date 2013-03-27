By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, March 27 The logic behind weight-loss
surgery seems simple: rearrange the digestive tract so the
stomach can hold less food and the food bypasses part of the
small intestine, allowing fewer of a meal's calories to be
absorbed. Bye-bye, obesity.
A study of lab mice, published on Wednesday, begs to differ.
It concludes that one of the most common and effective forms of
bariatric surgery, called Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, melts away
pounds not - or not only - by re-routing the digestive tract, as
long thought, but by changing the bacteria in the gut.
Or, in non-scientific terms, the surgery somehow replaces
fattening microbes with slimming ones.
If that occurs in people, too, then the same
bacteria-changing legerdemain achieved by gastric bypass might
be accomplished without putting obese patients under the knife
in an expensive and risky operation.
"These elegant experiments show that you can mimic the
action of surgery with something less invasive," said Dr.
Francesco Rubino of Catholic University in Rome and a pioneer in
gastric-bypass surgery. "For instance, you might transfer
bacteria or even manipulate the diet" to encourage slimming
bacteria and squelch fattening kinds, said Rubino, who was not
involved in the study.
FATTENING BUGS, SLIMMING BUGS
For many obese patients, particularly those with type 2
diabetes, gastric bypass has succeeded where nothing else has.
Severely obese patients routinely lose 65 to 75 percent of their
excess weight and fat after the operation, studies show, and
leave their diabetes behind.
Oddly, however, the diabetes remission often occurs before
significant weight loss. That has made bypass surgeons and
weight-loss experts suspect that Roux-en-Y changes not only
anatomy but also metabolism or the endocrine system. In other
words, the surgery does something besides re-plumb the gut.
That "something," according to previous studies, includes
altering the mix of trillions of microbes in the digestive
tract. Not only are the "gut microbiota" different in lean
people and obese people, but the mix of microbes changes after
an obese patient undergoes gastric bypass and becomes more like
the microbiota in lean people.
Researchers did not know, however, whether the microbial
change was the cause or the effect of post-bypass weight loss.
That is what the new study, by researchers at Massachusetts
General Hospital and Harvard University, set out to answer.
They first performed Roux-en-Y on obese mice. As expected,
the animals quickly slimmed down, losing 29 percent of their
weight and keeping it off, the researchers report in the journal
Science Translational Medicine.
To make sure there was not something about the general
experience of surgery, rather than gastric bypass specifically,
that affected the animals, the scientists performed "sham"
Roux-en-Y on other obese mice. In this procedure, the
researchers made incisions as if they were going to do a gastric
bypass, but instead connected everything up as nature had it.
The researchers then transferred gut microbiota from the
Roux-en-Y mice to microbe-free obese mice. Result: the recipient
mice lost weight and fat - no surgery required. Crucially, obese
mice that received gut bugs from mice that had received sham
Roux-en-Y, not the real thing, did not slim down.
It is the first experimental evidence that changes in the
gut microbiota cause the weight loss after gastric bypass, and
that the new, post-bypass mix of microbes can cause weight loss
in animals that did not have surgery.
In particular, just a week after surgery the Roux-en-Y mice
harbored relatively more of the same types of bacteria that
become more abundant in people after gastric bypass and that
lean people have naturally.
"The effects of gastric bypass are not just anatomical, as
we thought," said Dr. Lee Kaplan, senior author of the study and
associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.
"They're also physiological. Now we need to learn more about how
the microbiota exert their effects."
Slimming bacteria work their magic in either of two ways,
studies of gut microbiota show. They seem to raise metabolism,
allowing people to burn off a 630-calorie chocolate chip muffin
more easily.
They also extract fewer calories from the muffin in the
first place. In contrast, fattening bacteria wrest every last
calorie from food.
Transferring slimming bacteria into obese people might be
one way to give them the benefits of weight-loss surgery without
an operation. It might also be possible to devise a menu that
encourages the proliferation of slimming bacteria and reduces
the population of fattening bacteria.
Another new study found that figuring out whether you have
slimming microbiota or fattening ones might be as easy as
breathing.
In a study published on Tuesday in the online edition of the
Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers at
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles report that people
whose breath has high concentrations of both hydrogen and
methane gases are more likely to have a higher body mass index
and higher percentage of body fat.
Methane is associated with bacteria called
Methanobrevibacter smithii, which in overabundance may cause
weight gain by extracting calories from food super-efficiently,
Cedars' Ruchi Mathur, who led the study, said: "It could allow a
person to harvest more calories from their food."
The breath test could provide a warning that someone is at
risk of obesity because he harbors fattening microbiota.
It could also validate what many overweight people have long
suspected: if their slim friends eat two slices of
bacon-cheeseburger pizza the 600 calories go through them like
celery, but if the overweight person indulges then every calorie
seems to turn into more fat. People absorb different quantities
of calories from the exact same food, thanks to their gut
microbiota.