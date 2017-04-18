OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian real estate developer OBOS sold 1,074 new homes in Norway and Sweden in the first quarter for a combined sales price of NOK 4 billion ($467.13 million)

** In the same quarter of 2016 it sold 994 homes for NOK 3.4 billion

** Norwegian sales were 605 units, Swedish were 469 units

** Says demand for housing in areas near Swedish cities is strong; OBOS will invest heavily in these areas in 2017

** Company currently has 5,219 homes under construction, of which 87.3 percent have been sold

** Says "has noticed" that banks have tightened mortgage lending in Oslo following recent regulatory changes, but still plans to launch major new development plans there in 2017

** Housing prices in Norway and Sweden have risen sharply in recent years

** OBOS is the top owner of construction firms Veidekke and AF Gruppen ($1 = 8.5630 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Simon Johnson)