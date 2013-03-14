UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 14 Ocado Group PLC : * Ocado confirms talks re technology agreement * In discussions with wm. morrison supermarkets which may lead to an agreement
to license certain of Ocado 's intellectual property * Talks also concern operating knowledge for purposes of morrison commencing an
online grocery business in the UK * Negotiations do not involve discussion of morrison acquiring either the whole
of, or an equity stake in, Ocado * Any agreement would be complementary to ocado's existing partnership with
waitrose
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources