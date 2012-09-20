* Q3 sales growth slows to 9.9 pct, from 12 pct in H1

* Sales growth rate below analyst consensus forecast

* CEO confident of rise in rate of growth in Q4

* Shares underperform market, down 1.34 pct

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Sept 20 British online supermarket Ocado expects sales growth to accelerate in its final quarter after it blamed Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations and the Olympics for a slowdown in growth in its third quarter.

Ocado's experience was backed up by official retail sales data which showed a slump in online sales in August as Britons were glued to their television sets watching the Olympics.

The company, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said sales grew 9.9 percent to 163 million pounds ($264 million) in the 12 weeks to August 5, down from first-half growth of 12 percent and compared with a forecast for 11-13 percent.

Ocado, which suffered a string of profit downgrades last year had cautioned in June that Jubilee events had impacted trading, and said the London Olympics which straddled July and August had also had an "erratic" effect on demand.

"...from a business perspective I'm pleased that it's over and that we're back to greater predictability and normality," Chief Executive Tim Steiner told Reuters.

Analysts at Jefferies and Numis lowered their full-year earnings forecasts to 34.5 million pounds and 33.8 million respectively, compared to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate of 36 million pounds ahead of the update.

"The third quarter events postpone our ability to gauge how Ocado can drive a re-acceleration in sales growth," said Jefferies.

Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, has polarised opinion like few other market debutants.

Shares in the company traded down 1.12 percent to 66.45 pence at 1205 GMT, having floated at 180 pence in July 2010.

Some analysts raised concerns earlier in the year that Ocado could breach its banking covenants, something which Steiner said on Thursday was not a current concern for the company.

"We believe we can accelerate sales into the fourth quarter because we think we are doing the right things for our customers," he said, pointing to lower prices and a wider product range.

Fans of Ocado point to rapid growth in online grocery sales in general and to its high customer service ratings, but sceptics think its model of filling orders from a central depot will never be as profitable as online operations at established grocers, which mostly pick orders in store.

They also fear Ocado is facing growing competition from Waitrose itself, which has started selling groceries online in Ocado's heartland in and around London.