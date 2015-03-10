UPDATE 3-Imagination Tech shares plunge as Apple abandons the firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds analyst reaction, background)
March 10 Ocado Group Plc
* 12 weeks to Feb 22 gross sales (group) £271.1m versus £227.5m, up 19.2%
* Gross sales (retail) £252.0m versus £218.8m, up 15.2%
* Our business continued to grow, against a backdrop of a retail market that remains challenging and competitive
* Notwithstanding uncertainty that remains in marketplace, we expect to continue growing slightly ahead of online grocery market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.