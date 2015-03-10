March 10 Ocado Group Plc

* 12 weeks to Feb 22 gross sales (group) £271.1m versus £227.5m, up 19.2%

* Gross sales (retail) £252.0m versus £218.8m, up 15.2%

* Our business continued to grow, against a backdrop of a retail market that remains challenging and competitive

* Notwithstanding uncertainty that remains in marketplace, we expect to continue growing slightly ahead of online grocery market