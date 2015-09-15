LONDON, Sept 15 British online grocer Ocado broadly maintained sales growth in its third quarter and said it expected to continue growing slightly ahead of the online grocery market.

The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said on Tuesday its gross retail sales rose 15.3 percent to 252 million pounds ($389 million) in the 12 weeks to August 9, having increased 15.7 percent in its first half.

"We are pleased with the continued steady growth of our business in a retail environment that remains tough," said Chief Executive Tim Steiner.

Ocado's average orders per week rose 16.6 percent to 190,000, though average order size dipped 1.1 percent to 110.46 pounds.

The firm's trading update made no mention of a first technology deal with an overseas retailer, a development it said in February it was aiming to achieve this year.

The company signed its first third-party deal with British grocer Morrisons in 2013. That helped the firm to report in February a pretax profit for the 2013-14 year, the first in its 15-year history.

Ocado shares, which have had a rollercoaster ride since they debuted at 180 pence apiece in 2010, have fallen 21 percent so far this year. They closed Monday at 315.9 pence, valuing the business at 1.86 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)