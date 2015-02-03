LONDON Feb 3 British online grocer Ocado
on Tuesday posted an annual pretax profit for the first
time since it was founded in 2000.
The firm, which signed its first third-party deal with
Britain's No. 4 grocer Morrisons in 2013, said it made a
pretax profit before one off items of 10.1 million pounds
($15.3 million) in the year to Nov. 30 2014.
That was in line with analyst expectations and compares with
a loss of 3.8 million pounds in the 2012-13 year.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, had previously reported full-year
group sales rose 20.4 percent to 1.03 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6655 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)