LONDON, Sept 11 British online grocer Ocado reported gross retail sales up 15.5 percent in its fiscal third quarter but average order size fell as competition increased in the business.

Gross sales rose to 218.5 million pounds in the 12 weeks to Aug. 10, compared to a rise of 15.6 percent in the first half, while average order size fell 1.7 percent to 111.64 pounds.

"We are pleased with the continued steady growth of our business despite the increasingly competitive nature of the market," Chief Executive Tim Steiner said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Kate Holton)