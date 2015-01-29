Jan 29 Ocado Group Plc

* One of its subsidiaries has entered into an agreement for a new customer fulfilment centre in Erith, south-east London

* CFC4 to be developed by Bericote Properties and funded by Tritax Big Box REIT

* Ocado expects that it will commence fit out work on CFC4 in 2016 and that it will be operational by 2017