LONDON Jan 29 British online supermarket Ocado
has struck a deal to establish a fourth major
distribution centre, seeking to satisfy growing demand for
grocery shopping over the internet.
The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, said on Thursday it had entered into
an agreement for a fourth so-called customer fulfilment centre
in Erith, south east London, to be developed by Bericote
Properties and funded by Tritax Big Box REIT.
Ocado said that although planning consent was not yet
secured, it expected to start fit out work on the centre in 2016
and begin operations by 2017.
In a separate statement Tritax said it was providing funding
of 98.8 million pounds ($150 million) for the project.
Ocado said further details will be provided when it reports
2013-14 results on Feb. 4.
Ocado's third customer fulfilment centre in Andover,
southern England, is scheduled to open at the end of this year.
The firm has not made an annual pretax profit since it was
founded in 2000 but analysts are forecasting one of about 10
million pounds for its 2013-14 year, which ended Nov. 30, along
with underlying core earnings of 71 million pounds.
That expected outcome partly reflects the signing last year
of its first third-party deal with Britain's No. 4 supermarket
Morrisons. ($1 = 0.6607 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)