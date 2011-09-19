* Q3 gross sales up 16.9 percent

* Targeting higher growth rate for rest of year

* Sees full-year margin held back by investment in service

* Shares tumble 13 percent (Adds company, analyst comments, shares)

LONDON, Sept 19 British online grocer Ocado said sales growth slowed in its fiscal third quarter and full-year profit margins were likely to be lower than expected as it invests in improving customer service.

Shares in the group, which mostly sells the products of upmarket grocer Waitrose, dropped 13 percent to 113.7 pence on Monday morning.

Ocado, whose stock floated at 180 pence in July 2010, said growth was held back by capacity constraints rather than a drop in demand and it was targeting a better fourth quarter after taking steps to remove bottlenecks.

But it also said improvement would depend on consumer confidence "which, as other retailers have already commented, remains fragile in the current economic environment".

Many Britons are curbing spending as their disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures. Data last week showed retail sales fell 0.2 percent in August from July.

Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, has polarised opinion like few other market debutants.

Fans point to rapid growth in online grocery sales and to its high customer service ratings.

Sceptics, however, think its model of filling orders from a central depot will never be as profitable as online operations at established grocers, which mostly pick orders in store.

They also fear Ocado will need more money to build a second distribution centre and that it will face growing competition from Waitrose itself, which has recently starting selling groceries online in Ocado's heartlands in and around London.

"Given the decelerating trading, the multiple downgrades to anticipated EBITDA (underlying earnings) ... our worries about the long-term involvement of Waitrose, the concern about a future possible capital call and the challenges of the prevailing economic and competitive environment; we deem Ocado stock a sell," said Shore capital analyst Clive Black.

EARNINGS DOWNGRADE

Barclays Capital analysts said they expected the consensus forecast for full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to fall 5-10 percent from the current 36 million pounds ($57 million).

At 0800 GMT, Ocado shares were down 13.9 percent at 115.1 pence, valuing the business at about 610 million pounds.

Ocado said gross sales rose 16.9 percent to 148 million pounds ($234 million) in the 12 weeks to Aug. 7.

That was down from 17.2 percent growth in the second quarter and compared with analyst expectations for a steady or slightly better performance.

Ocado said its investments had improved customer service, with 99 percent of items delivered as ordered and 95.5 percent of orders made on time or early. Service levels had slipped earlier in the year amid capacity constraints.

The group also announced the launch of its "Ocado Saving Pass", offering members discounts of at least 10 percent across a range of over 500 goods in return for an annual fee. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Jon Loades-Carter)