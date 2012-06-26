* Says Q3 "particularly hard to forecast"

* Expects sales growth to increase in H2 overall

* H1 EBITDA 14.9 mln stg vs f'cst 15 mln stg

* Names Duncan Tatton-Brown CFO

LONDON, June 26 British online supermarket Ocado said trade in its third quarter was disrupted by celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee as it posted a 4.5 percent rise in underlying first half earnings.

"The third quarter is particularly hard to forecast as we have already seen some disruption from the Jubilee events, and there is uncertainty as to the effect of the forthcoming Olympic Games, but we expect sales growth to increase in the second half of 2012 overall," chief executive Tim Steiner said on Tuesday.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 14.9 million pounds ($23.2 million) in the 24 weeks to May 13.

That was in line with analysts' consensus forecast of 15 million pounds, according to a company poll, and up from 14.3 million pounds in 2010-11.

Ocado's sales rose 12.0 percent to 332.3 million pounds, with growth accelerating in its second quarter, raising hopes it has got to grips with bottlenecks at its distribution centre at Hatfield, north of London, that led to a string of profit downgrades last year.

Statutory pretax profit was flat at 0.2 million pounds and the firm ended the period with net debt of 71.3 million pounds.

Ocado shares have had a roller coaster ride since floating at 180 pence in July 2010. They hit a low of 52 pence in December but have risen 82 percent in the last six months.

The stock closed Monday at 108 pence, valuing the business at about 561 million pounds.

Ocado, founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, has polarised opinion like few other market debutants.

Fans point to rapid growth in online grocery sales and to its high customer service ratings, but sceptics think its model of filling orders from a central depot will never be as profitable as online operations at established grocers, which mostly pick orders in store.

They also fear Ocado is facing growing competition from Waitrose itself, which has started selling groceries online in Ocado's heartlands in and around London.

Ocado also named Duncan Tatton-Brown as its new chief financial officer from Sept. 1. He succeeds Andrew Bracey, who quit to join recruitment company Michael Page in January. ($1 = 0.6427 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)