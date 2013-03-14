LONDON, March 14 British online grocer Ocado
reported a strong rise in recent sales, with new
customer offerings driving an increase in the average number of
orders per week and the size of the average order.
Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, on Thursday said gross sales rose 14.4
percent to 185.5 million pounds ($276.86 million) in the 12
weeks to Februray 24.
It said average orders per week rose 12 percent to 130,995,
with the average size of each order edging up 2.2 percent to
117.99 pounds.
"We maintained the momentum in sales growth and new customer
acquisition with which we entered the year," said Ocado's Chief
Executive Tim Steiner.
"Further improvements to the proposition to customers that
we are making this year should enhance our appeal to shoppers
and enable us to continue this momentum."
Ocado also said it was in talks with Wm Morrison to
license some of its intellectual property and operating
knowledge to Britain's fourth biggest grocer, which is entering
the online grocery market.
Founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, Ocado
has yet to make a profit at the pretax level.