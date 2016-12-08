LONDON Dec 8 British online supermarket Ocado reported a 13.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, representing a slight slowdown from the previous quarter.

The company said on Thursday that gross retail sales were 398.1 million pounds ($504 million) in the 16 weeks to Nov. 27, up from 351.8 million pounds in the same period last year.

Third-quarter growth was 13.6 percen. ($1 = 0.7906 pounds)